KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Crews fought a two-alarm structure fire at a Kansas City electrical supply company Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to Graybar Electric Company at 1221 East 13th Street just before 2 p.m., along with HazMat crews.
According to fire officials, the blaze started in a chemical and paint room and the sprinklers were deployed.
All the employees did get out of the business safely.
Fire officials said crews were evacuating the smoke before letting people back into the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.