Crews continue work on large water main break in Northland neighborhood

The 12-inch break near the 6500 block of Northwest Barry Road has been isolated and repairs are still being made.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Water pressure is expected be restored soon to some Northland residents after a large water main break Monday.

The 12-inch break near the 6500 block of Northwest Barry Road has been isolated and repairs are still being made.

KC Water says as valves are turned back on, water pressure will be restored to customers over the next several hours.

