Crews continue work on large water main break in Northland neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Water pressure is expected be restored soon to some Northland residents after a large water main break Monday.
The 12-inch break near the 6500 block of Northwest Barry Road has been isolated and repairs are still being made.
KC Water says as valves are turned back on, water pressure will be restored to customers over the next several hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.