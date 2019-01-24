KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The sound of a car hitting a pothole is one no driver wants to hear.
Potholes are popping up quickly in Kansas and Missouri due to plenty of rain and snow, as well as temps cycling from freezing to thawing.
No matter which side of the state line you live on, you are likely dodging the frustrating road hazards.
Shawnee Mission Parkway in Johnson County, Kansas, is just one of many busy streets that has a lot of potholes.
At northbound 71 Highway near the 11th Street exit, it’s not an off-road adventure, but it might feel like one.
It’s one spot on MODOT’s Pothole Patrol repair list.
On Thursday, they worked to repair a pothole described as “ginormous” on southbound I-29 near NW 56th Street.
“They grow overnight,” said Lynnette Tickner, who is frustrated by potholes. “I swear they do. The next day, they are huge. They are just growing.”
The pothole problems shut down several lanes of I-29 on Thursday, causing long lines during rush hour.
“They are big enough that people are ruining the rims of their vehicles,” Tickner said.
Tickner lives just off I-29 and travels around the KC metro for work. So, she’s dodged her fair share of potholes.
“They are awful,” she said. “You think you are going to fall to China; that's the best way to explain it.”
MODOT normally waits until later in the year to launch their Pothole Patrol but this year, due to the amount of potholes already on roadways, they are getting a head start.
They aim to repair reported potholes within one to seven days. However, they are asking for patience and plenty of room to work as they try to repair roads damaged by frozen moisture that expanded and caused the pavement to buckle.
If you spot a pothole on a highway, bridge, or overpass in Missouri you can report it to MODOT. You'll need to be specific about the location and direction of travel. All you have to do is call 1-888-ASK-MODOT.
For more information about the phone numbers you may need to report potholes on Kansas highways, or on your city streets or county roads, click here.
