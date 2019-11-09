CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – There is a large grass fire in the northwestern corner of Kansas.
According to Cheyenne-Rawlins-Sherman County Emergency Management, the fire spread over about “19 lane miles of highway” in the middle of the morning on Saturday. According to KWCH News, it crossed Highway 36.
Emergency Management said dry, windy conditions were hampering firefighters’ efforts to put out the fire. Multiple agencies are working together to try and contain it.
Most of the fire is in rural areas, but home have been evacuated as needed.
No injuries have been reported.
Emergency management is asking the public to be aware of their location to the fire.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those effected and with our emergency responders,” they said.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
They then posted numerous pictures of the fire on Facebook. You can view those above.
