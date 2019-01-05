KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Fire crews are battling a fire in Kansas City, Kansas this Saturday afternoon.
The fire is in the 300 block of N. 10th Street and it began around 1:40 p.m.
The fire department said the building used to be owned by USD 500. It is now a private storage and/or warehouse facility with several tenants.
KCTV5 News' Nathan Vickers spoke to one man who stores important documents inside. Next to him is an antique furniture dealer.
The fire is producing a large amount of smoke. Some people saw it all the way from the Legends and Zona Rosa. Some even drove in to see what was going on.
By about 3:30 p.m., the fire department said that they were still fighting the fire and that they were getting reports that it had collapsed so they were using "defensive fire tactics."
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
