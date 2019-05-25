KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters were battling a fire in Kansas City north of Liberty on Saturday afternoon.
An outbuilding in the area of NE Cookingham Drive and E. Overton Avenue, just east of N. Flintlock Road.
The fire started at 5:52 p.m. and was under control by 6:10 p.m.
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and the Liberty Fire Department worked together to put the fire out.
