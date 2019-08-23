KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A fire tore through a home Kansas City, Missouri at 23rd and Poplar this afternoon.
Streets were shut down for blocks surrounding the home, and the cause is still under investigation.
At least half a dozen firetrucks were out there and firefighters could be seen working on the house fire from the ground floor all the way up to the roof and through it.
When firefighters got there, the fire was well underway and burning up through the second floor of the home. Two ladder trucks had to lift firefighters on top of the roof, where they chopped their way through to get to the flames.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to other homes. It took more than an hour.
Investigators said they found two squatters in the home when they arrived.
“We had two people inside of the house,” said Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker with the KCFD. “House had been boarded up. No utilities. People who were squatting illegally, which is a problem in a lot of our neighborhoods.”
Fire crews said this is all too common around the city.
“Sometimes people go into these houses and tear out the wiring and burn the wiring, the copper wiring, so they can take it to recycle centers,” said Walker. “Drugs is another issue that we have. Sometimes just cooking, warming up something.”
At this point, we know no one was hurt by the fire.
Look around the neighborhood and it’s not hard to spot other homes that are abandoned and then burned out.
Charles’ daughter lives next door to the burned home. He said squatters are around all the time and it’s dangerous.
“It’s real dangerous, especially with those houses close together and stuff,” he said. “It’s real frustrating because you don’t know where they’re going next.”
Homes with warning notices on the door that say “do not enter” are on the city’s dangerous buildings list. There are about 250 total right now. That’s more than a hundred less than this time last year.
The Neighborhood and Housing Services Department said it plans to ask the new city council for more money to put more resources to handling those homes, securing them until they usually end up demolished. However, that can take months and sometimes much longer.
Also, just because a home is abandoned doesn’t mean it’s on the city’s dangerous buildings list. The home at 23rd and Poplar wasn’t.
Despite that, neighbors know some of the abandoned homes are still very much a danger and they call the police about squatters on the property often. However, the problem continues.
Fire crews say fires in abandoned homes can happen daily. “I’d say a couple times a day,” Walker said.
