KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Crews were busy Tuesday winterizing ice-encrusted fountains across Kansas City.
However, protecting the historic and iconic fountains isn't always easy.
“We have 48 fountains in the city,” Director of Kansas City Missouri Parks & Recreation Department Mark McHenry said.
The department takes care of a majority of the water features around Kansas City, including the fountain at Meyer and Ward Parkway.
Some of the fountains are under private care. Forty-six of the 48 fountains were drained and dismantled before a long cold snap sets in.
But, after renovations two years ago, McHenry says the ice should not damage the Meyer Circle Fountain.
“As the temperatures warm up, the ice will melt off,” he said.
Ice-covered spouts were taken out and numbered so they can be reinstalled in a few months. The fountain will stay off until the spring.
For people in Brookside, the ice got a mixed reaction.
Iif it freezes, it is still beautiful. It is OK,” said Alex Stawder, who works in Brookside.
“It’s a disappointment. It is, you know. I’m used to seeing it vibrant. I look forward to going by there … that’s the first thing I do is look at the fountain,” said Denise Labranch, who lives near the fountain.
All the water in the fountain was drained in to the sewer system.
