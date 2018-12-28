OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ty-Shon Alexander scored 19 points and Creighton routed UMKC 89-53 on Thursday night to complete nonconference play.
Fellow guard Davion Mintz added 13 points, and Martin Krampelj had 11 for the Bluejays (9-4). Brandon McKissic led the Kangaroos (5-10) with 11 points, and Xavier Bishop and Rob Whitfield each had 10.
Creighton shot 61.8 percent from the field, making 10 of 20 3-pointers, and had a 39-16 rebounding edge. Mintz was 3 for 4 from 3-point range, Alexander 3 for 6, and Krampelj 1 for 1.
UMKC was 4 of 19 on 3-pointers and shot 41.5 percent from the field.
UP NEXT
UMKC: Opens Western Athletic Conference schedule at home against Chicago State on Jan. 5.
Creighton: Opens Big East play Monday at Providence.
