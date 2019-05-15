INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Garage sale signs don't often make you laugh, but one man in Independence is doing his very best to make you look twice.
Catchy signs will bring you to Scott Carmack’s neighborhood garage sale, but it didn’t stop there.
The guys kept it going with fun and creativity even as people shopped.
If you want to visit the creative fun, you can head to the Tomasha Neighborhood garage sale from Wednesday to Saturday, 8.a.m. to 5. p.m.
