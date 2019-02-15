CONCORDIA, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Highway Patrol is requesting that drivers avoid Interstate 70 in Eastern Jackson and Lafayette Counties due to several vehicle slide-offs and crashes.
Just before 1 p.m., Kansas City Scout tweeted: "Crashes involving multiple vehicles on I-70 at mile marker 58 near Concordia and mile marker 29 near Bates City have closed WB I-70."
About an hour later, they said that delays were up to six hours.
Twenty vehicles were involved in the crash in Concordia. Six tractor trailers were involved.
Two people were hurt in the crash and their conditions are unknown.
When the crash happened, it was during near whiteout conditions.
I-70 was shut down completely for hours.
By 6 p.m. on Friday, crews were still working to clear the highway. However, the eastbound lanes had reopened and one westbound lane had reopened.
Crews had to move barrels off the road, which came off of a vehicle during the crash.
Collin Stosberg with the Missouri Highway Patrol said the concern now is the freezing conditions.
If you do find yourself in a crash or in a slide-off it’s important that you stay inside your vehicle. If you’re on the road, that’s the worst place you can be. So, get off the road and wait for help to get to you.
For more information about the crash near Bates City, click here.
