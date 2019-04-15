OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A multiple vehicle accident is causing major traffic problems on Interstate 35.
A bus and semi got into a crash near Old 56 Highway and 151st Street on southbound I-35.
At 7:33 a.m. Monday morning, Olathe police and fire, responded to south bound I-35 and East Old 56 Highway regarding an accident involving a Shawnee Mission School District bus.
A juvenile was transported with minor injuries as a result of the crash.
One other person was taken the hospital. No word yet on their status.
Stick with KCTV5 online and on-air for the latest details.
