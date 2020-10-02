KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi that's fully engulfed in flames has halted all southbound traffic of I-435 near 210 Highway in Kansas City.
Police and fire crews responded at 6:35 a.m. to the location following the crash, which may involve as many as five vehicles, although authorities said they are still gathering all of the facts.
Kansas City police said two people were injured in the crash.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
