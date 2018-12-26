KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City police are investigating an accident involving a car and a motorcyclist where one has died.
It happened at east bound 210 Highway and North Eldon Avenue at 5:24 Wednesday evening.
The intersection is just across from the Ameristar Casino complex.
Police say the motorcyclist has died at an area hospital.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for more updates.
