BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities have confirmed an accident has killed three teenagers in Blue Springs.
The crash involved two vehicles and happened just after 8 p.m. on Saturday in the area of NW Indian Hills Drive and NW Duncan Road.
At least three people were killed. One was 15 years old. Two were 16-year-old boys. They were all from Blue Springs.
One other person, who was in the other vehicle, was taken to the hospital for their injuries and has been released from the hospital.
The cause of the accident is still unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.