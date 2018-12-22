BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities have confirmed an accident has killed three people in Blue Springs.
The crash involved two vehicles and happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday in the area of NW Indian Hills Drive and NW Duncan Road.
At least three people were killed. Their ages are unknown at this time.
One other person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.
The cause of the accident is also unknown.
Duncan Road has been closed off due to the accident.
