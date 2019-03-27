CRAIG, MO (KCTV) -- A main road that runs through Corning, Missouri is still shut down due to flooding.
Portions of Interstate 29 are still shut down as well. As nice as the weather has been this week, one thing's for sure, it's going to be a while before things are finally back to normal.
"I'm hanging in there,” Darla Schmidt, whose house flooded, said. “It's all we can do."
Schmidt was back at the home she's lived in since 1973, trying to get a jump start on a cleaning project no one would envy.
"It got in about two or three inches enough to soak all the rugs and mark up the cabinets," Schmidt said.
Growing up in Craig, Schmidt has been through several floods and said this one ranks right up there among the worst.
Evacuation orders issued last week remain in effect, Schmidt said neighbors are staying close together at nearby hotels and helping each other out and staying in touch.
"Tight knit town yes we are yes we are very tight knit," Schmidt said.
Down the road from Schmidt's house restoration work for the Craig school is underway. Books are being boxed and lockers packed up so the real cleaning can begin.
Down the hallway, signs that regular school days suddenly stopped as the town of barely 200 was evacuated. And Thanks to sandbagging efforts last week, communication was never lost.
