Cow steals spotlight at MU student's graduation photo shoot

COLUMBIA, MO (AP) - University of Missouri students were stunned when a towering dairy cow appeared on campus to make a cameo in a graduation photo shoot.
The Columbia Missourian reports that senior animal sciences major Massimo Montalbano brought 3-year-old Amelia on campus Thursday to join his commencement photo shoot.
MIZ-MOO!Massimo Montalbano, soon to be grad in animal sciences, had a friend join him for his graduation pictures 🐮 🐯 pic.twitter.com/6Yp9pg4jYF— Mizzou (@Mizzou) December 13, 2018
Montalbano worked with cows throughout his undergraduate career through the university's Foremost Dairy Research Center. He says Amelia is one of his favorites.
Montalbano initially presented the idea to Jim Spain, the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Studies. Spain referred Montalbano to the MU Operations department, which ultimately approved the request.
Spain says it's not the first time a student asked him to bring a cow to campus. Even though the situation was nothing new to Spain, it was quite a rare sight to unsuspecting bystanders.
