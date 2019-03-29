MARSHFIELD, MO (AP) -- Authorities say a cow that wandered onto a southwest Missouri highway was hit by four different vehicles with one fiery impact sending a driver to the hospital.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that the 21-year-old Hannah Maxwell said she didn't have time to swerve before her sport utility vehicle collided with the animal around 8:15 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 44 between the towns of Marshfield and Strafford. She recalled that, "It happened so quickly."
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash propelled the cow into a tractor-trailer. After that, a van hit the cow, overturned and caught fire. The van's driver was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
Another tractor-trailer was able to avoid the van but not the cow, which was hit for a fourth time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.