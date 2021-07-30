KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With mask mandates and rising local COVID case numbers, you’ve been hearing from a lot of business owners.
But for one local bakery owner, it’s different because it’s personal. The owner of YUM bakery at 43rd and Walnut is what’s known as a COVID long hauler. Seeing the city-wide COVID situation backslide is especially frustrating for her.
“I was hoping we'd be in a much better place right now,” said An Zebley.
Zebley’s YUM bakery is a one-woman operation. She makes the sweets herself and staffs the sales counter solo. Last summer, she had to put it all on hold when she got COVID.
“I was in bed for two weeks,” she remembers.
A full year later, she still has lasting effects.
“It’s an inflammation thing that is from COVID,” Zebley explained. “It’s esophagus and scarring on my lungs.”
She had to cut her days and hours. Her revenue dipped to half the usual. The outlook just recently started rebounding. Seating re-opened only a month ago.
“I had in-house events: sewing circle, book club, that kind of stuff, and I'm starting to make up the calendars to start doing that again,” Zebley said. “And now I'm like, ‘Well, do I?’”
Now she wonders, what’s next. Will a mask mandate stem the tide of rising infections? Or will things keep getting worse? The cycle brings an image to mind.
“It feels like, you know, if you dig a hole on the beach and then the tide comes in and just fills it back in, and you have to start shoveling again,” Zebley described. “That's kind of what it feels like.”
As for the mask mandate coming to KC on Monday, she says she’s neither for nor against, just planning to play by the rules.
