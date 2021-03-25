LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- One case of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant has been discovered in Douglas County, KS.
It's the first case identified in Douglas County and is about the 30th case in Kansas.
"With what we are seeing with the virus in other parts of the country right now, we don't want to let our guards down so that we can continue to see the success we have had in Douglas County at keeping our numbers down," said Dougls County Local Health Officer Jennifer Schrimsher said. "It's important to not get complacent even as thankfully more and more people in our community are getting vaccinated, especially those at most risk for experiencing death or hospitalization. We can't let up now."
The variants have mutations in the virus genome that "alter the characteristics and cause the virus to act differently in ways that are significant to public health," according to a news release.
