STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- The Stoddard County Health Department says a spike in COVID-19 cases has been linked to an outbreak at an Advance nursing facility.
The health department of the southeast Missouri county has been monitoring 33 cases in the county.
Officials say 14 cases have been reported in the nursing home.
Most of those who tested positive for the virus had been vaccinated within the last six months.
The county is awaiting test results from the State of Missouri's health department to determine which COVID-19 variant they may be dealing with.
