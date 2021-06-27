Moderna Vaccine

This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- After months of new COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping with the emergence of multiple vaccines, hospitalizations are ticking back up following new concerns of the Delta variant.

Hospitalizations, according to the MARC dashboard, increased nearly 5 percent from this time last week.

A look at the specific locations:

  • Kansas side of the metro: 5.48 percent increase
  • Missouri side of the metro: 16.82 percent increase
  • Johnson County, KS: 14.78 percent decrease
  • Wyandotte County: 12 percent increase
  • Clay County: 47.7 percent increase
  • Jackson County w/o Kansas City: 27.1 percent increase
  • KCMO hospitalizations: 4.4 percent increase

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.