KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- After months of new COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping with the emergence of multiple vaccines, hospitalizations are ticking back up following new concerns of the Delta variant.
Hospitalizations, according to the MARC dashboard, increased nearly 15 percent from this time last week.
A look at the specific locations:
- Kansas side of the metro: 5.48 percent increase
- Missouri side of the metro: 16.82 percent increase
- Johnson County, KS: 14.78 percent decrease
- Wyandotte County: 12 percent increase
- Clay County: 47.7 percent increase
- Jackson County w/o Kansas City: 27.1 percent increase
- KCMO hospitalizations: 4.4 percent increase
- The entire MARC region: 14.6 percent
