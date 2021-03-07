KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop in the Kansas City metro area last week.
New hospitalizations dropped 12.4 percent since last week, according to MARC.
Most of the metro area's counties saw a decrease in hospitalizations.
There was an increase reported in Johnson County, KS.
A look at the numbers from this week:
- Entire metro: 12.41 percent decrease
- Johnson County, KS: 9.33 percent increase
- Miami County: 85.71 percent decrease
- Wyandotte County: 48.15 percent decrease
- Clay County: 8.3 percent decrease
- Jackson County, MO: 4.3 percent decrease
- Jackson County, excluding KCMO: 15.8 percent decrease
- Kansas City, MO: No change
