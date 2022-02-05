KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- There's some encouraging news on the Covid-19 front in the Kansas City metro area.
Cases and hospitalizations have dropped significantly since last week.
In some instances, local counties have seen cases drop by nearly 30 percent since this time last weekend.
A look at the numbers, per the MARC map.
CASES
- MARC (Entire Kansas City metro area): Down 19.1 percent since last weekend
- Johnson County, KS: Down 29.4 percent since last weekend
- Wyandotte County, KS: Down 20.3 percent since last weekend
- Cass County, MO (excludes KCMO): Down 3.30 percent
- Clay County, MO (excludes KCMO): Down 74.3 percent
- Jackson County, MO (excludes KCMO): Down 37.2 percent
- Kansas City, MO: Down 40.6 percent
- Platte County, MO (excludes KCMO): Down 40.6 percent
HOSPITALIZATIONS
- MARC (Entire metro area): Down 19.42 percent
- Johnson County, KS: Down 22.1 percent
- Wyandotte, KS: Down 9.3 percent
- Clay County, MO (excludes KCMO): Down 7.9 percent
- Jackson County (excludes KCMO): Down 30.2 percent
- Kansas City, MO: Down 18.2 percent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.