LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Evacuations happened in Lawrence after a bomb threat was made toward the courthouse at 1100 Massachusetts St.
"As a precaution the old courthouse and the law enforcement center are being evacuated," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said at about 2:15 p.m.
11th street from Massachusetts to Rhode Island has been closed, as well as the 1100 block of Massachusetts.
The courthouse and law enforcement center will be closed for the rest of Thursday.
The treasurer's satellite offices are still open.
"If you were scheduled for court this afternoon, contact your Division tomorrow morning," the sheriff's office said.
