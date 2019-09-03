CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The man accused of killing two Kansas City area girls 10 years apart is back in court, and a judge may soon rule whether he is competent to stand trial.
Kylr Yust is charged in Cass County with two counts each of first degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in connection with the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.
Runions was last seen leaving a party with Yust in 2016. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of Runions' burned car and her remains, along with the remains of Kopetsky, a Belton High School teen who went missing 10 years earlier and who had a personal connection to Yust. Yust was arrested a short time later.
Yust's attorneys filed a motion last month claiming he is mentally incompetent to stand trial. They submitted documentation from a doctor who agreed, and the court ordered Yust into the custody of the state for a mental evaluation to determine competency.
If Yust is found competent, the court could go forward with a jury trial as early as November. If Yust is found incompetent, he could be transferred to a mental health facility for treatment.
Yust's hearing is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
