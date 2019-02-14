KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Valentine’s Day, a Kansas City custom that celebrates commitment was taking place at the Old Red Bridge.
Picking the perfect Valentine’s Day gift is tough. Flowers die. Chocolates tend to quickly disappear. However, one Kansas City tradition is more permanent.
So, a frigid and windy Valentine’s night couldn’t stop couples from picking the perfect spot to lock in their love on the Old Red Bridge, which is off Red Bridge Road near Holmes in southern KC.
Since 2013, more than 3,500 couples have locked a keepsake to it that symbolizes their love.
“It’s about love and loyalty,” Adriana Holiday said.
“It’s cool to be able to come back and make those memories,” Angelique Weaver said.
“We came out here on our second-year anniversary and put our lock on,” Dalton Hladky said.
Kayla Courtwright and Dalton Hladky came back on Thursday, three years later, to visit their lock. Unfortunately, with so many similar locks and the weather washing away initials and names, they couldn’t find it.
“He seemed really disappointed,” Kayla Courtwright said.
Dalton Hladky had planned ahead. He hid a lockbox among all the locks. Inside was a note that said, “Will you marry me?”
Just like that, a spot that was already special just became even more so. Now, the couple has big news: They’re engaged.
If you want to place a love lock, one tip is to take a picture of not only the lock itself but the area surrounding it so you know where to go to visit it year after year.
