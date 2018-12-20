Kansas City, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City, Missouri is considering a name change, turning The Paseo into Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.
It was on the city council's agenda on Thursday and they tabled it.
But we wanted to know what people who live, and work in the aera think about re-naming it.
One person who is passionate about the potential name change said, leave The Paseo alone.
But every other person KCTV5 talked to was very much for making this thoroughfare MLK Boulevard.
Along the 10 mile stretch of road, Martin Luther King’s words were,
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools. Forgiveness is not an occasional act. It is a constant attitude. Hate cannot drive out hate only love can do that.”
Women who were inside a fairly new business on The Paseo, wouldn’t mind changing their address.
“I would love to write my address with Martin Luther King instead of The Paseo. Nobody can actually pronounce it that’s not from Kansas City anyways,” explained Sharia young, business owner.
“Martin Luther King has paved the way for myself, my children, and in everybody. He speaks of love, he speaks of fellowship,” voiced Monica Samuels.
The Paseo doesn’t have the best reputation so, renaming it after a man that embodied peace...
“If anything, it’ll shine a light making things a little bit better you know. Maybe people will look up at the street sign and say maybe I shouldn’t be starting things because MLK, we should honor him on the street. You know?” expressed Deja Berryman.
The sentiment is the same down the street.
“Me being a barber shop owner on Martin Luther King, it would be nice you know? Historical,” said Richard Dockery, barber shop owner.
Dockery doesn’t even mind it would cost the city at least $50,000 to change the name. And nine miles up the road, Tina Wurth gets emotional thinking about Doctor King's message and what it means to the community she serves and her bi-racial sons who grew up in the area.
“I think people are not judged by the color of their skin, but the content of their character,” expressed Wurth.
She believes the history of the people who’ve lived along The Paseo makes it the perfect spot to bear his name.
The Paseo does go through Kansas City’s black community. This is actually a memorial to African American veterans on the north stretch of the road.
KCTV5 will keep you posted on what the council decides when the item comes back to the council in January.
More than 1,000 streets around the world are named after King.
Chicago was the first city to re-name a street for King.
It happened shortly after he was assassinated in 1968.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.