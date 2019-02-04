KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A long-shot idea from a Kansas City councilman to give up a home Chiefs game to St. Louis is once again, making waves.
It started when Councilman and Mayoral candidate Quinton Lucas tweeted the idea offhand in the fall.
But a recent interview with KCTV5’s sister station in St Louis suggests he may be serious now.
The councilman says, “hey look, we could lose a game to Mexico or England in the international series.
Or we could play a lot closer and build our brand in the same state.”
The Chiefs are gaining all kinds of bandwagon fans, despite not making it to the Super Bowl. Maybe it has something to do with the way that Paul Rudd announced Mahomes won the MVP?
So why not make an effort to draw from St. Louis Rams fans who lost their team to Los Angeles?
“Nope. Shouldn’t happen,” said Chiefs fan Jared Frick. “St. Louis had their chance with the Rams and they lost it. Even the Rams didn’t want to be in St. Louis, so why would anybody from Kansas City want to be in St. Louis?”
“Why not?” countered fan Herb Green. “St. Louis is part of Missouri. Kansas City is part of Missouri. Why can’t we share the team? We all love them deep down inside. Everybody’s a Chiefs fan now.”
“Everybody in St. Louis knows where we are,” argued Tony Whalen, whose number one team is Sporting KC. “They will come over if they want to go to the game. They lost their team. They’ll come over. London is a little bit of a different deal. You’ll expand the brand globally if you go there.”
Brent Never, a professor at UMKC’s Bloch School of Management, heard Whalen’s perspective and laughed in agreement.
“That’s a great one,” he chuckled. “I love it.”
Never said TV brings the biggest chunk of change, more than ticket revenue, and the best branding involves games televised nationwide, something an international game brings.
“If we had it in St. Louis, it’s not for certain that we would have that national slot,” Never said.
Then there’s the impact on the metro-area economy and tax dollars.
When the Chiefs play out of town, Kansas City area bars make money from Kansas City area fans.
But when the Chiefs play at Arrowhead, that also brings dollars from Oklahoma, Iowa, and Nebraska into town.
Home status at an international game has been rare. Most years, it’s an away game which doesn’t take a game away from Arrowhead whereas the councilman’s St. Louis proposal would give up a home game every single year.
“Think about that money going through our economy locally versus going through somebody else’s economy,” voiced Never.
So he said, don’t expect the pie in the sky idea to gain any yards.
We asked the Chiefs organization about it and they said they have no comment or reaction to give.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.