KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The track is still flooded at Lakeside Speedway, but it's certainly come a long way from where it was three weeks ago.
Pete Howey just bought the track in 2013 and is keeping very positive about the mess the flooding left behind.
"The history of it is what I love. This is our 65th racing season here at Lakeside," Howey said.
And it's Howey's first flood. The track has flooded before back in 2011 to an extent, but badly in 1993. This is the worst since then.
Howey said he was at Lakeside the morning the levee broke and watched as 70 acres flooded in just two hours.
It wasn't just the track; the concession area will have to be gutted and needs new wiring and new plumbing. It's a job he is getting done with a little help from his friends.
"I'm retired so I can run, pretty flexible. I can come and go, kind of do what I want to do. I just want to help them," Lowell Christy, who is a volunteer, said.
On any given day, you'll find Christy and others lending a hand to help clean up the track.
"There's a lot of people like me, who want to see this back open. Yeah, I’ve been coming here forever," Christy said.
Howey said that's the attitude everyone needs to have after Mother Nature takes aim.
He and several friends are out working every day to try and get Lakeside Speedway up and running by summertime.
The track was supposed to open Friday and while everyone's upset that's not going to happen, Pete does have a message for all the race fans.
"Bear with us. Go out and support your other local dirt track and race tracks, go support other local drivers. We will open again, and the dirt will fly at Lakeside again,” Howey said.
