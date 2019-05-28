Missing teen, 15, identified as body found at Truman Lake

 

WARSAW, MO (KCTV) – The US Army Corps of Engineers says it is releasing water form Harry S. Truman lake. 

Flood control storage at Truman Lake is 82% occupied leaving minimal space to store additional flood waters.

Releases are currently only being made through the Truman Dam powerhouse. The releases are also being closely coordinated with the National Weather Service and Ameren, the operators of Bagnell Dam.

May 2019 has been the second highest monthly inflow to Harry S. Truman Lake in project history.

These actions are precautionary and necessary to ensure public safety.

The public should monitor National Weather Service forecasts and follow the direction of local authorities and emergency managers.

The Kansas City District wants to remind people to wear a lifejacket while on or near the water. They also remind the public to stay vigilant of risks associated with high water.

