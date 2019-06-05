WARSAW, MO (KCTV) – The US Army Corps of Engineers said its releasing water form Harry S. Truman lake as water reaches near record levels.
Flood control storage at Truman Lake is 82% occupied, leaving minimal space to store additional flood waters.
Releases are currently only being made through the Truman Dam powerhouse. The releases are also being closely coordinated with the National Weather Service and Ameren, the operators of Bagnell Dam.
May 2019 has been the second highest monthly inflow to Harry S. Truman Lake in project history.
A 2018 study rated the Truman Dam unsafe. So, KCTV5 News wanted to find out what that designation means as the Army Corps of Engineers releases water to ease the record high water in the dam.
Rich Chiles, Supervisor and Program Manager for the Army Corps of Engineers, said the potentially unsafe rating, “Had nothing to do with the structure of the dam. The dam is safe, it’s operating as designed,” Chiles said.
He also said that there are more people living in the area and risks associated with things like high water or over topping increased.
“So there’s more possibility for people living downstream, housing, more population so the risk associated with things that could happen increased and that’s why the rating changed,” Chiles said.
Right now, the Truman Dam sits around a record high of 33 feet above normal. The Corps of Engineers has been releasing water since Tuesday of last week.
Chiles assured KCTV5 News that the dam is operating as designed and it’s assessed regularly. The 2018 study was about getting the emergency management message out.
“We’re in a condition we’ve never been in before and clouding is definitely a concern for everybody so when it comes to safety of you and your household and your family everybody should keep that at the forefront,” Chiles said.
With no more rain and at this release rate, the Corps of Engineers could release a half a foot of water a day. But KCTV5 News knows there is rain in the forecast so realistically it could be several months before it gets back to normal.
