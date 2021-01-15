KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- President Elect Joe Biden says FEMA will be activated the first day he is in office and they will help get mass vaccine sites open across America.
The goal is to have 100 mass vaccine sites open across the country in the next few months.
The announcement comes at a critical time.
Variants of the virus have been found all across the United States. Doctor Gregory Poland with Mayo Clinic recently spoke with our local doctors Friday at the University of Kansas Health System.
Poland says the variants are 40 to 50% more transmissible, which means more will get the virus, which could lead to more hospitalizations and ultimately more deaths.
1 out of 850 Americans have died from Covid and 1 in 15 have become infected.
Dr. Poland said this to anyone who might be on the fence about getting the vaccine.
"You have to look at the data, and the data says these vaccines are very safe. Perfectly safe? No. Nothing is perfectly safe. Perfectly effective? No. Nothing is perfectly effective. But these come as close as I've ever seen in any vaccine," Dr. Poland said.
