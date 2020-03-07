KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The coronavirus outbreak has cancelled some events across the country, but for now, Planet Comicon Kansas City is proceeding as planned.
The event's organizers put out a statement on Friday, saying that events scheduled at the Kansas City Convention Center will be operating as normal for now.
Full statement:
At Planet Comicon Kansas City, the safety, security, and health of our fans, guests, staff, and crew are our top priorities and we are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely with our local partners and government officials in Kansas City. Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kansas City. No federal, state or local officials have issued any restrictions on attending public events. The City of Kansas City and the Kansas City Convention Center have stated that the convention center is currently operating normally, and events scheduled at the facility, including Planet Comicon Kansas City, are proceeding as planned.
We will continue to work in concert with the Kansas City Convention Center and follow the protocols and preparedness plans established by the Kansas City Health Department and emergency officials. We will also augment or modify our plans as necessary based on updated situational reports from those teams as new facts are made known.
We encourage all of our attendees to take care of their own health and protect their fellow fans by utilizing these valuable sources of information.
The South by Southwest Festival in Austin, TX. was cancelled amid fears of the virus.
There have been no confirmed cases in Kansas and Missouri as of Saturday morning.
