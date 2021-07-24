KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs in recent years have had a history of drafting great offensive talent outside of the first round of the NFL Draft.
They hope Clemson Tigers wide receiver Cornell Powell could be their latest steal.
Powell was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of this past draft.
During his career at Clemson, he finished with 93 catches and over 1,200 yards. He saved his best performance for his senior season, where he caught 53 passes for nearly 900 yards and seven touchdowns.
Powell, who played with one of the best quarterbacks in college football last year, said he's working to develop a similar relationship with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“It’s extremely important," he said. "We try to show him that we can come out and make plays year one. You want to gain his confidence, gain his trust and you do it by making plays in practice and in preseason."
The Chiefs wide receiver group took a bit of a hit when Sammy Watkins signed with the Baltimore Ravens.
Powell hopes to be part of a group that can make up for the lost production with Watkins' departure.
“Sammy is such a special talent; you can’t replace what he did," he said. "You just got to go out there and fill your own shoes and try to make your own name for yourself.”
