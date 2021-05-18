KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- Many things about next school year are still up in the air, but we know the virus will still be around.
Therefore, we can still expect contact tracing and mandatory quarantine in schools.
A recent job posting for a contact tracer for the Blue Valley School District in Overland Park isn’t for a new position, just replacing an existing role.
The district had five contact tracers this school year funded by the Johnson County Health Department. Next year they’ll also have five, but funded by federal emergency relief.
Most large districts will continue to need contact tracers.
“The virus will remain even into the fall there’s no doubt about that,” Assistant Health Director of the Jackson County Missouri Health Department, Ray Dluboleki said.
Dluboleki said on his side of the state line, it was mostly existing school nurses doing the contact tracing.
It’s necessary work because quarantining after contact with a person positive of COVID-19 is required, not recommended, by the CDC.
“As long as that is in place, we will have to have some sort of contact tracing in place. And thus far the schools have been really tremendous, tremendous assets and interrupting transmission,” he said.
Dluboleki believes we can expect to have widespread quarantining of students if there’s a COVID outbreak in a school again in the fall, but not for vaccinated students or staff.
“If a child is vaccinated, there is no quarantine. Even if they are identified as a close contact of a positive case. We just ask that they monitor themselves for symptoms but they don’t have to quarantine at all,” he said.
The vaccine is now available for people 15 years and older, and it could be available for even younger children late summer or early fall.
That will likely help schools return to normal, but it’s too early for districts to even discuss the possibility of making the vaccine mandatory.
“It’s not out of the question, but we’re still a little ways away,” Dluboleki said.
The first step to schools possibly requiring the COVID-19 vaccine would be for the shot to get full FDA approval, not just emergency use authorization.
State boards of education on both sides of the state line are still recommending mask wearing and social distancing in school, but that could change by fall though depending on the virus, variants, and the vaccination rate.
