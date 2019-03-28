KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A construction worker has been reported dead after a fall in downtown Kansas City.
The incident happened near 15th and Baltimore around 10 a.m.
Police say the worker died after falling 23 stories at the building site of the Loews Kansas City Convention Center hotel.
The worker was declared dead at the scene by EMS.
No other injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, stick with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for the latest details.
