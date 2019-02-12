OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- About eight weeks of construction will begin Tuesday for a tunnel construction project under Santa Fe Street.
It’ll be an extension to the existing tunnel that currently runs from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Facility to the Johnson County Courthouse.
The tunnel has been used to securely transport inmates since 1988. Though, the current set up allows inmates and the public to cross paths.
City officials say the newly extended tunnel will be safer because it will prevent both entities from meeting until they’re in the courtroom.
That’s because it’ll provide three paths for staff, public and those in custody.
The new tunnel will be a 10 feet wide concrete structure that’ll be 16 feet underground and 175 feet long.
The project is expected to last until at least April 18.
City officials recommend following detour routes that will take you around the site.
