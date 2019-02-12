About eight weeks of construction will begin Tuesday for a tunnel construction project under Santa Fe Street.

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- About eight weeks of construction will begin Tuesday for a tunnel construction project under Santa Fe Street.

It’ll be an extension to the existing tunnel that currently runs from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Facility to the Johnson County Courthouse.

The tunnel has been used to securely transport inmates since 1988. Though, the current set up allows inmates and the public to cross paths.

City officials say the newly extended tunnel will be safer because it will prevent both entities from meeting until they’re in the courtroom.

That’s because it’ll provide three paths for staff, public and those in custody.

The new tunnel will be a 10 feet wide concrete structure that’ll be 16 feet underground and 175 feet long.

The project is expected to last until at least April 18.

City officials recommend following detour routes that will take you around the site.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.