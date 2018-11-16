CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Crews will be closing all lanes of Eastbound Route 210 at Interstate 435 Friday morning, right after the early morning commute, at 9 a.m.
This type of work usually happens over the weekend so it doesn’t impact people as much.
But because of the colder weather moving in on Saturday, Friday is the best day to get the work done.
Drivers who take Route 210 and I-435 should leave their homes early Friday.
Cones have been up for a while, this is part of a project to build a new diamond interchange which includes replacing the old twin bridges.
Because of the construction that stretch of road right now is very narrow, so plan ahead and take your time going through.
The best way to get around the mess is to detour south to Front Street and then back north on Route 210.
The work is scheduled to end before the evening commute Friday at 3 p.m.
