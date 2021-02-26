OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Friday night marked the first weekend in months when many area bars and restaurants were allowed to stay open past midnight.
This week, three more metro-area governments dropped their closing time restrictions. Kansas City, Missouri lifted its restrictions on hours last Friday. Platte and Clay Counties followed suit soon after. Thursday, Jackson County, Johnson County, Kansas and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas joined in the move.
The owner of Coach’s in Overland Park said the hours between midnight at 2 a.m. usually account for 15 percent of sales and even more than that in terms of profit margin.
Regular customer Paul Smith is happy for the business and their staff, many of whom rely on tips.
“At the beginning they probably earned barely enough money to justify coming in,” Smith said.
Owner Brian Darby said the challenges haven’t been just about the hours they lost but also a lack of consistency over the past year.
“The golden rule in restaurants is having consistent hours, so our customers know when to come,” Darby explained. “The average person, they watch the news and the times and dates and hours just fly by them. So maybe it’s more convenient for them to just not go out and not run afoul of the laws.
Darby said rules that varied between cities and counties caused confusion for some customers and a competition gap for establishments.
In the fall, Johnson County was less restrictive on hours than some others for months.
“We had a bump when Kansas City, Missouri was closed, and I don’t take any pride in that, because I’m friends with several people in Kansas City, Missouri,” said Darby.
Wyandotte, Johnson and Jackson County leaders timed the most recent change to come simultaneously between the three of them, saying in a joint statement, “Harmonizing our COVID rules regarding bar and restaurant closing times makes life simpler for businesses and residents.”
“Finally, we’ve got consistency,” said Darby.
There are still other restrictions on things like occupancy, seating and big events. Those rules do still vary by location. Some have been added, some removed and some remain the same as before.
Officials note it’s still important to be cautious, especially now that the newer UK variant of the virus has appeared locally.
Here’s a brief rundown of the additional restrictions in the four most populous areas, which also include the same mask mandates that have been in effect for months:
WYANDOTTE COUNTY/KCK:
- CAPACITY: Restaurants, bars, and taverns must still restrict customer capacity to no more than 50% of building capacity.
- SEATING: Indoor and outdoor seating at tables remains limited to no more than eight people per table. Guest parties must be socially distanced at least six feet apart. Patrons must remain seated to the greatest extent possible.
- ADDITION: While closing time restrictions have been lifted, once closed for the evening, these businesses must remain closed until at least 6 a.m. each day. Restaurants can operate between their pre-pandemic closing time and 6 a.m. for drive through or delivery services only.
JOHNSON COUNTY:
- CAPACITY: There continues to be no capacity limits on bars, restaurants and nightclubs. There are capacity restrictions for some other types of businesses open to the public.
- SEATING: Seating at tables remains limited to eight people per table. Tables must be at least six feet from each other. Congregating in bar or waiting areas is prohibited.
JACKSON COUNTY:
- CAPACITY: A 50% capacity limit for all businesses that are frequented by the public remains in effect.
- SEATING: Indoor and outdoor seating at tables remains limited to no more ten people per table. Each party must be seated at least six feet from other parties. Indoor patrons must remain seated.
KANSAS CITY, MO:
- CAPACITY: An upper limit on gathering size was removed on February 19th provided that social distancing is enforced.
- SEATING: Establishments must continue to provide six feet of distance between separate parties and tables, from back of chair to back of chair. Indoor and outdoor patrons at facilities where food or drink is served for on-site consumption must remain seated.
