KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A local congressman helped pull a man from a vehicle that was involved in a crash on Black Friday.
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the wreck, which ultimately left one person dead and another injured.
It happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 5000 block of E. Gregory Blvd, near Gregory and Crest Drive.
According to a statement from the office of Emanuel Cleaver, the congressman was on his way to a meeting and happened to drive up to the scene of the head-on crash shortly after it happened.
"Like other drivers had done," the statement said, "the Congressman got out of his car and immediately rushed to the scene to help."
As he got closer, he saw there was a man who was unconscious behind the wheel of one of the vehicles and that there was a fire spreading across the engine block quickly.
Cleaver then joined three other bystanders in pulling the man to safety.
Then, two of the bystanders helped keep the man conscious as Congressman Cleaver tried to put out the fire.
When the paramedics arrived, Cleaver "returned on his way."
“I was just helping, the same as every other person on the scene," Cleaver said in the statement. "Tonight, my prayers will be for this man and his family during this holiday season.”
Later on Friday, at about 2 p.m., the police released more information about the nature of the crash.
They said that a black Chevrolet Corvette was headed east in the western lane of Gregory Boulevard as a white Ford F-150 was headed west in the western lane.
The person driving the F-150 tried to avoid the head-on crash and swerved to the left, but then the person driving the Corvette swerved back to the right, and the head-on crash happened.
The driver of the Corvette was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there.
The driver of the F-150 sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Neither driver was wearing their seat belts.
A witness told KCTV5 News at the scene the road may have been slick.
