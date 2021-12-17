KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Doctors across the metro are sounding the alarm about growing COVID hospitalizations once again straining their ability to care for patients.
The University of Kansas Health System hosted a teleconference Friday with physicians and administrators at nine area hospital systems to sound the alarm.
They’re cancelling surgeries, refusing patient transfers, and holding patients in the ER due to a shortage of staffed inpatient beds.
“We have had more than a tripling of our COVID volume in the last three weeks,” said Dr. Kim Megow, chief medical officer at HCA Midwest Health.
“November 1st, we had 19 active infections. Today we have 90,” said Dr. James Stewart, chief medical officer at North Kansas City Hospital.
“We have a total of 62 in the hospital. That’s nearly 20 percent of our bed capacity,” said Dr. Mark Steele, executive chief clinical officer at University Health.
“We’re in trouble, and you need to hear that we're in trouble,” said Dr. Steven Stites, chief medical officer of The University of Missouri Health System. “You don't need to hear that everything is going to be okay, because the reality is that it's not okay.”
In addition to all of that, a treatment for COVID patients that they’ve relied on to help high-risk patients and shorten hospital stays is becoming less reliable.
Monoclonal antibody infusions are getting harder and harder to come by and most of the ones available will likely not work as well on the omicron variant.
“We are seeing a high demand for monoclonal antibody infusions. We’re doing our very best to keep up but there’s more demand than the ability to give the infusions,” said Steele.
He said the biggest problem at University Health is with staffing. It’s an hours-long IV treatment like chemotherapy which requires a dedicated space and trained staff.
At other health systems, the product itself is in short supply.
“There isn’t any,” said Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher, an infectious diseases physician at Lawrence Memorial Hospital who is the deputy public health officer for Douglas County. “We were doing around 60 infusions a week and our allocation for this two-week period was six.”
The demand was such that the federal government recently changed its distribution system to mete it out among the states.
“We felt like from a federal government perspective we needed to make sure there was equitable distribution,” explained Dr. Catherine Satterwhite, Region 7 health administrator for the United States Department of Health and Human Services
Soon, though, what might matter most is how many of the infusions even work anymore.
“These monoclonal antibody therapies, many of them are not going to effective against omicron,” said Dr. Nathan Bahr, an infectious disease doctor at The University of Kansas Health System. “That’s a big concern to me. Because that has been keeping a lot of high-risk people out of the hospital.”
The nine hospitals represented on Friday’s teleconference reported that between 80 to 90 percent of their COVID patients were unvaccinated.
They were all concerned about the crunch worsening after holiday gatherings, pleaded for people to vaccinated and get booster shots, and suggested that people reconsider their party plans or pick up at-home rapid-response tests to test themselves before and after a get together.
