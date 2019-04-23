FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 spoke with an anger management counselor Tuesday. She wouldn’t say if the Chiefs pick of Frank Clark was a good idea or a bad one or whether Clark should be forgiven by now, because that’s a moral judgement. But the news did make her ears prick up.
“Oh, okay, there’s a pattern here. On one hand we’re giving people chances. On the other hand, are we giving them the support?” Janee Henderson, who is a licensed professional counselor, questioned.
When the Chiefs drafted Tyreek Hill, Andy Reid made it clear Hill was in counseling. Whether that was still the case this year, we don’t know.
But Henderson said it’s important to do more than react following an arrest. She notes the game involves a lot of testosterone and the problem isn’t just violence against women, but violence in general.
“I think we need to build in more support to help them transition from on the field to off the field,” Henderson said.
In 2012, the NFL created a program called Total Wellness, which includes a 24/7 crisis line staffed by NFL specific advocates. It also includes mandatory domestic violence and sexual assault education.
Henderson said effective routine intervention, not an annual seminar, can have a powerful impact.
“A part of that honest, transparent conversation is to say I’ve messed up but here’s what tools I’ve learned to help me,” Henderson said.
