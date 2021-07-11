KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the Delta variant continues to spread through the KC area, some officials are recommending that people continue to wear face coverings, even those who are fully vaccinated.
On the Country Club Plaza, very few shoppers donned a face covering as they walked from shop to shop.
Most stores on the Plaza have some sort of signage recommending masks for those who are unvaccinated, but no longer require them.
But Breanna Barber, who works at a restaurant, keeps hers on through the day. She wore one as she waited for a ride after her shift.
Even though she said she was fully vaccinated, she wanted an extra layer of protection.
"I'm not sure what else is out there so I continue to wear my mask just in case," Barber said.
Others, like Diana Hughes, kept a mask in their hand until they walked into a store or restaurant.
"I'm fully vaccinated," Hughes said. "I hate wearing the mask but it's the best thing we can do for our community."
On Friday the City of Independence issued a health advisory recommending masks indoors.
Dr. Rex Archer, the Director of the Kansas City Health Department, told KCTV5 it's probably a good idea--vaccinated or not--in many circumstances.
"Right now with the prevalence of the delta variant, we're encouraging folks when you're around others you don't know if they're fully vaccinated it doesn't hurt to wear the mask," Archer said. "It reduces your chance of spreading this to someone else or getting it yourself."
