KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Here is a list of fireworks, festivals and other Independence Day events in cities across the metro area. If your city has a display or event that we don't have listed here, please send an email to us with details. CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT
KC RiverFest
KC RiverFest is the premiere Independence Day celebration in the region, located at beautiful Berkley Riverfront Park. KC RiverFest features live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and an abundance of food vendors.
When: Musical performances begin on Thursday, July 4, at 3 p.m., with fireworks over the Missouri River starting at 9:40 p.m.
Where: Berkley Riverfront Park between the Heart of America and Paseo bridges.
Ticket information: Tickets are $5, but children 12 and under are FREE. Cash at the gate or skip lines and buy in advance on the website.
For more information, click here.
Parkville Fourth of July Celebration
Bring the entire family for a taste of good old-fashioned Americana! Our traditional salute to Independence Day includes pancakes for breakfast, a community parade, carnival rides, lots of food, fun, games, shopping, music and, of course, our fabulous fireworks finale.
When: Parade and carnival begin Thursday, July 4, at 10 a.m. with ongoing events until 10 p.m. Fireworks finale at 9:45 p.m.
Where: 63rd St. Hwy 9 and ending in Downtown Parkville.
Ticket Information: The event is FREE but concessions and vendor booths will be available.
For more information, click here.
Overland Park Star Spangled Spectacular
Each year, thousands of people attend the Star Spangled Spectacular at Corporate Woods in Overland Park. The largest fireworks display in the Kansas City metro offers free parking, live music, concessions and plenty of grass space for blankets and lawn chairs.
When: Ongoing events begin Thursday, July 4, at 5 p.m. with live music and Fireworks starting at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Corporate Woods, Interstate 435 and College Boulevard at 109th/Mastin.
Rain Date: Friday, July 5. There will not be concessions or live music, but the fireworks will go on at the same time and place.
Ticket Information: Admission is FREE but food trucks will be available.
For more information, click here.
Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun Fourth of July Celebration
Join for a full day of 4th of July activities, including thrill rides, splash-tastic waves at Oceans of Fun, giggles at Planet Snoopy and much more.
When: Thursday, July 4th, with firework displays starting at night fall.
Where: Watch from within Worlds of Fun.
For more information, click here.
Smithville Lake Fireworks Display
Smithville Marina holds its annual festivities with a huge display shot off the north end of the Smithville Dam. View at the marina, by boat, or at the Smith's Fork Park. There will be designated parking and free admission.
When: Fireworks begin at dusk on Thursday, July 4.
Where: Smithville Lake Dam, Smithville, MO and Litton Way. Smith Fork Park is located at 1601 DD Hwy.
Ticket Information: The display is FREE.
For more information, click here.
Liberty Fest
Liberty is getting ready to light up the sky and you’re invited!
When: Food trucks and a beer garden will open Wednesday, July 3, at 6 p.m. FREE family activities will be available from 6-9:00 p.m., live music will play from 8-10 p.m., and fireworks will start at 10 p.m.
Where: Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, 2200 Old State Hwy 210.
For more information, click here.
Spirit of America Fourth of July Celebration with Raymore
Join the Parks & Recreation Department for this annual tradition at Recreation Park. There will be refreshments, entertainment and much more before the sun sets and we light up the sky with a unique firework display.
When: Live music, food trucks and family-friendly activities on Saturday, June 29 from 7-10:00 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.
Where: Recreation Park, 1011 S. Madison St., Raymore, MO.
Ticket Information: Admission is FREE but concessions will be available.
For more information, click here.
Platte City’s Independence Day Fireworks
When: The fireworks display will be on Thursday, July 4, from 9:45 p.m-10:50 p.m.
Where: Platte Ridge Park, 17130 MO-371 Highway, Platte City
Ticket Information: The display is FREE.
For more information, click here.
Legacy Blast Fireworks Extravaganza at Legacy Park
Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation and the city of Lee's Summit invite you to a free fireworks extravaganza at Legacy Park in Lee's Summit. Enjoy a fun-filled event with concessions, free face-painting, balloon artists, and bounce houses for kids 12 and under.
When: The Extravaganza is on Wednesday, July 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. with free entertainment and concessions available until the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Legacy Park, 1201-1501 NE legacy park Dr., Lee’s Summit
Ticket Information: The events and display are FREE.
For more Information, click here.
City of Westwood Firework display
When: The fireworks display will begin at dusk on Wednesday, July 3.
Where: St. Agnes Athletic Field, 5041 Reinhardt Dr., Roeland Park, KS.
Ticket Information: FREE admission and parking.
For more information, click here.
Lenexa Community Days Parade
NO FIREWORKS DISPLAY. The annual Lenexa Community Days Parade is a hometown tradition that draws thousands of spectators to Old Town Lenexa to celebrate Independence Day. Dozens of organizations, businesses and groups gather together to walk through the crowd-lined streets.
When: Beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 4.
Where: Old Town Lenexa, Santa Fe Trail Dr. & Pflumm Rd., Lenexa KS.
Ticket Information: The event is FREE to the public.
For more information, click here.
Leawood Fourth of July Celebration
The City of Leawood is proud of the excitement and tradition that the annual 4th of July celebration brings to the community. City Park will be closed to all vehicles on Wednesday, July 4 and free shuttle buses will be running from the parking lots along the west side of Tomahawk Creek Parkway.
When: Kids activities and food vendors will open on Thursday, July 4, from 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Live music starts at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks will start at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Leawood City Park, 10601 Lee Boulevard.
Ticket Information: GA is FREE but an all access ride and activity band is available for purchase for children under 14 for $5 CASH ONLY. No bills over $20.
For more information, click here.
Fourth of July Celebration at Ft. Leavenworth
When: The celebration begins on Thursday, July 4, at 4 p.m. with concessions, games and a concert, ‘Salute to the Union’ at 8 p.m. and fireworks at dusk over Merritt Lake.
Where: Merritt Lake, Grant Ave., Ft. Leavenworth, KS 66027
Rain Date: In the case of inclement weather fireworks will take place at dusk on July 5.
Ticket Information: The event is FREE and open to the public.
For more information, call (913) 684-1723, or click here.
Boom & Blooms Festival at Powell Gardens
Join us for the 25th and final installment of this popular Independence Day celebration! Enjoy a beautiful palette of floral color on land and fantastic display in the air provided by our new fireworks partner, Premier Pyrotechnics. Plan to arrive early to check out the summer exhibition, Nature Connects®: Art with LEGO® Bricks and then stake out a lakeside seat to watch the fireworks. Guests can partake in hands-on activities and enjoy the musical stylings of the Lee’s Summit Symphony.
When: Saturday, June 29, beginning at 9 a.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Powell Gardens
Ticket Information: Members are FREE. Seniors-$10, Adults-$12, Children 5-12 - $5, Children 4 and under-FREE.
For more information, click here.
Higginsville’s Family Fun & Fireworks Festivities
When: Events including youth activities and live music begin at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. Fireworks begin at dusk.
Where: Fairground Park, Higginsville, MO
For more information, click here.
Lansing’s Independence Day Celebration
Come join in on the fun at Lansing’s Independence Day Celebration, with one of the largest fireworks displays in the area that is also timed to music.
When: The event begins Friday, June 28 at 6 p.m. with inflatable rides and food vendors. Fireworks begin at sunset.
Where: Kenneth W. Bernard Community Park, located off 4-H Road on the west side of Lansing.
Rain Date: In case of rain, fireworks will be moved to Saturday, June 29.
Ticket Information: The event is FREE. Parking is FREE until 7 p.m., after that parking will cost $1.00. Inflatables are $1/ticket, or $12 for a wristband.
For more information, click here.
Bonner Springs Bonner Blast Fireworks & Patriotic City Band Concert
When: The event is Friday, June 28 from 8:30-10 p.m. The Patriotic City Band Concert at 8:30 p.m. followed by a Fireworks display begins at 9:45.
Where: Kelly Murphy Park in Downtown Bonner Springs. Fireworks off K-7 and K-32 HWY.
Ticket Information: The event is FREE to the public.
For more information, call 913-422-7010, or click here.
The Fourth of July in Stilwell
When: The event is on Thursday, July 4. Parade takes place at 6 p.m., grounds open at 7 p.m. and a firework display will take place at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Fireworks will launch from the KCPL Service Center, 19950 Newton St.
For more information, email sco@stilwellcommunity.org.
July 4th Celebration in Gardner
Join us on Thursday, July 4th at Celebration Park as Gardner Parks and Recreation will be bringing you one of the best July 4th celebrations in the region. Live music, food vendors, out of this world bounce houses, face painting, portable zip lines (minimum weight for zip lines is 70lbs, max 250lbs), interactive entertainment and one of the best fireworks displays in the area!
When: Entertainment begins at 3:30 p.m. followed by a 10 p.m. fireworks show.
Where: Celebration Park, 32501 W. 159th St.
For more information, click here.
Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival
When: Thursday, July 4. Activities begin at 11 a.m. and last until 9 p.m. when a spectacular firework display will light up the sky and reflect off the lake.
Where: Outside the Reynolds Lodge located at 3315 SW Tinman Circle at Lake Shawnee, Topeka, KS.
For more information, click here.
City of Independence
In partnership with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, join the City of Independence in celebrating the Fourth of July with free live music & a fireworks display. Concessions will be available for purchase.
When: Wednesday, July 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. and entertainment starts at 7 p.m. The fireworks display will be at 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 937 W. Walnut, Independence, MO
For more information, click here.
De Soto July 4th parade
When: Thursday, July 4 from 10-11 a.m.
Where: De Soto Main Street
For more information, call 913-583-1182.
Kearney Fireworks Celebration
When: Wednesday, July 3. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. (music for fireworks show will be on 96.9 FM).
Location: Kearney Amphitheater
Spectators encouraged to have cars parked before 9:00 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Ticket Information: FREE Admission and parking.
For more information, click here.
Weston July 4th Celebration
Enjoy a hometown parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street featuring old cars, tractors, and firetrucks. Main Street will be closed to traffic and parking from 8 a.m. until after the fireworks end at approximately 10:45 p.m.
Following the parade on Main Street will be games and activities for kids. McCormick on Main will have a street dance in the 400 block of Main Street from 6-10 p.m.
Fireworks presented by Weston Masonic Lodge will conclude the evening beginning at 9:45 p.m. Bring your blanket or chairs and watch the sky light up.
For more information, click here.
