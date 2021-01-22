TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas House Select Investigating Committee has dismissed the complaint filed against Kansas House Rep. Aaron Coleman (D-Wyandotte County).
Coleman was given an "informal letter of warning and admonishment" according to a release from the Kansas House Democrats.
Kansas House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer called the decision "disappointing."
"I am disappointed with the committee's decision," Sawyer said. "Representative Coleman has shown time and time again that he has not learned from his mistakes. His continued presence in the Statehouse will continue to threaten the safety of legislators and Capitol staff."
Coleman was accused of abusive behavior. The House panel could have decided to expel or censure Coleman.
Earlier this month, Coleman reached a legal agreement with a woman who accused him of harassment to end an anti-stalking court order against him.
