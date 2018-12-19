Community restores damaged Christmas tree in Belton

BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- In Belton, a vandal ruined the city Christmas tree, but the town is determined to keep the holiday spirit shining.
At Memorial Park, residents of Belton came out to leave their mark.
“I said we have to fix this, we cannot let those Grinch’s steal our Christmas,” exclaimed Diane Huckshorn, Executive Director at Belton Chamber of Commerce.
The tree stood about 15 feet tall.
It was filled with ornaments, lights, a star and all.
Then last Saturday, while everyone was asleep, the Grinch came in without a peep.
“Oh, all the ornaments were all torn down and the lights were ruined, and the head piece and a lot of the limbs were broken and of ourselves we have a tree board and arboretum and they’re concerned about the life of the tree,” said Jeff Davis, Mayor.
The tree was a mess, but the community didn’t stress.
Together they came to rebuild nonetheless.
One by one, ornaments were hung, and pieces of the star were snapped into place.
“It was tedious but I’m glad I finished it,” voiced Abigail Cunningham, resident of Belton.
Lights were strung, Christmas carols were sung, and people had smiles on their face.
Once all the ornaments are hung, the lights will come on with the flip of a switch.
In Belton, when the community comes together, time really flies.
“We fixed something that we feel proud of, so we can say that we created the mayors Christmas tree,” proclaimed Cunningham.
The moral of the story is, the bad guys didn’t win.
They tried to cancel Christmas but in Belton, good prevails again and again.
“The Grinch did not get to steal it and you can tell you can kick us down a little bit but you’re not going to hold us down,” said Davis.
