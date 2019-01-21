INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The impact of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior's message has rippled through the decades.
In Independence Monday night, many gathered to honor that message and look towards the future.
Through song and praise, a community remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s dream for all human beings.
At the Truman Memorial Center in Independence, a mixed crowd gathers to reflect on the civil rights icon’s fight for equality.
This celebration started more than three decades ago, by a woman who’s spent most of life spreading King’s mission and message.
“It made me proud that I was doing something for a man that gave his life for me,” Nancy Harris, started Doctor Martin Luther King Junior celebration, said.
Harris says the annual celebration is in its 32nd year, she too fought for equal rights.
“I’m 76-years-old. So, I was in that era that you couldn’t do a lot of things. You couldn’t go to restaurants, you couldn’t sleep in hotels,” Harris explained.
King’s nonviolent forms of protest is one Dericaka Doss wrote about in her award winning MLK essay.
